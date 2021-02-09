Dr. Saponieri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cesare Saponieri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cesare Saponieri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia Agostino Gemelli and is affiliated with Long Island College Hospital, Maimonides Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Saponieri works at
Locations
1
Long Island College Hospital339 Hicks St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 780-1881
2
Kings Heart Cardiology2462 Flatbush Ave Ste 8, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (631) 366-0390
3
NYU Langone OBGYN Associates - Midwood97 AMITY ST, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 780-4841
- 4 208 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (631) 366-0390
- 5 2460 Flatbush Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 252-4414
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island College Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I know Dr. Saponieri for many years. He is very professional, positive, caring, encouraging, helpful, supportive, patient and knowledgeable. Can't find words to express my gratitude for helping me during one of the most difficult times of Health crisis of my life. MANY THANKS!!!!
About Dr. Cesare Saponieri, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian, Russian and Spanish
- 1760436885
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Ctr
- Long Island College Hospital|St Johns Espiscpl Hsp S Shr|SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- Suny-Med
- Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia Agostino Gemelli
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
