See All Cardiologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Cesare Saponieri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Cesare Saponieri, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (10)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cesare Saponieri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia Agostino Gemelli and is affiliated with Long Island College Hospital, Maimonides Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Saponieri works at Long Island College Hospital PTH in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Vertigo and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island College Hospital
    339 Hicks St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 780-1881
  2. 2
    Kings Heart Cardiology
    2462 Flatbush Ave Ste 8, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 366-0390
  3. 3
    NYU Langone OBGYN Associates - Midwood
    97 AMITY ST, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 780-4841
  4. 4
    208 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 366-0390
  5. 5
    2460 Flatbush Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 252-4414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island College Hospital
  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain
Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Chest Pain
Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Saponieri?

    Feb 09, 2021
    I know Dr. Saponieri for many years. He is very professional, positive, caring, encouraging, helpful, supportive, patient and knowledgeable. Can't find words to express my gratitude for helping me during one of the most difficult times of Health crisis of my life. MANY THANKS!!!!
    — Feb 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cesare Saponieri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cesare Saponieri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Saponieri to family and friends

    Dr. Saponieri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Saponieri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cesare Saponieri, MD.

    About Dr. Cesare Saponieri, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760436885
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Long Island College Hospital|St Johns Espiscpl Hsp S Shr|SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Suny-Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia Agostino Gemelli
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saponieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saponieri works at Long Island College Hospital PTH in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Saponieri’s profile.

    Dr. Saponieri has seen patients for Chest Pain, Vertigo and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saponieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Saponieri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saponieri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saponieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saponieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cesare Saponieri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.