Dr. Cezar Staniloae, MD
Overview
Dr. Cezar Staniloae, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Staniloae works at
Locations
University Cardiology Assocs530 1st Ave # 17S5, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7300
Snore Anesthesia PC275 7th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 660-9999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cezar Staniloae, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Montreal Heart Institute
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine and Cabrini Medical Center Of New York.
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staniloae works at
