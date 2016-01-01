Overview

Dr. Cezar Staniloae, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Staniloae works at University Cardiology Assocs in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.