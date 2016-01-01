Overview

Dr. Cha Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Lee works at Lee Medical Clinic in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Sheboygan, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.