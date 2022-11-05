Overview of Dr. Chacko Alappatt, MD

Dr. Chacko Alappatt, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Springboro, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Alappatt works at Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center Of Southwest Ohio, Inc. in Springboro, OH with other offices in Miamisburg, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.