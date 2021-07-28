Dr. Amosson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chad Amosson, MD
Overview of Dr. Chad Amosson, MD
Dr. Chad Amosson, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor University
Dr. Amosson works at
Dr. Amosson's Office Locations
Arlington South515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 664-4400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Arlington Cancer Center North906 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 664-9600Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- 3 6957 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 820-1400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very. Good. Alway. I. See. Him mine. Name. Is. Laura. Reynolds
About Dr. Chad Amosson, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Arabic and Chinese
- 1790786879
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amosson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amosson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amosson speaks Arabic and Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Amosson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amosson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amosson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amosson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.