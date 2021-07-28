See All Radiation Oncologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Chad Amosson, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Arlington, TX
Overview of Dr. Chad Amosson, MD

Dr. Chad Amosson, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor University

Dr. Amosson works at Texas Oncology in Arlington, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amosson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington South
    515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 664-4400
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Arlington Cancer Center North
    906 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 664-9600
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    6957 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 820-1400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gynecologic Cancer
Hodgkin's Disease
Male Breast Cancer
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Peritoneal Cancer
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Vulvar Cancer
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 28, 2021
    Very. Good. Alway. I. See. Him mine. Name. Is. Laura. Reynolds
    About Dr. Chad Amosson, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    • English, Arabic and Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1790786879
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amosson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amosson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Amosson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amosson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amosson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amosson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

