Dr. Chad Bartel, DO

Family Medicine
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chad Bartel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bartel works at Family HealthCare Associates in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Randol Mill
    121 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76011
  2
    Family Health Care Associates
    4100 N Collins St Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Canker Sore
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Insomnia
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Musculoskeletal Pain
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Skin Procedures
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Telemedicine
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Excellent. Trust him to manage my health problems as I age beyond 80.
    Harold Collins — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Chad Bartel, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720472970
    Education & Certifications

    • John Peter Smith Hospital
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
    • Family Practice
