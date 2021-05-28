See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Saint Petersburg, FL
Dr. Chad Berlin, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Chad Berlin, MD

Dr. Chad Berlin, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. 

Dr. Berlin works at Neurointerventional Associates in Saint Petersburg, FL with other offices in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurointerventional Associates
    335 31st St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 289-7139
  2. 2
    Brevard Physician Associates Professional Limited Liability Company
    1775 W Hibiscus Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 434-7313

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Palm Bay Hospital
  • Viera Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 28, 2021
    Very informative both before and after my procedure.
    CPT. Bruce Clarke — May 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chad Berlin, MD
    About Dr. Chad Berlin, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235365578
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Berlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berlin has seen patients for Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Berlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

