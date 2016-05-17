Dr. Chad Bingham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bingham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Bingham, MD
Overview of Dr. Chad Bingham, MD
Dr. Chad Bingham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.
Dr. Bingham works at
Dr. Bingham's Office Locations
Pacific Family Medical Center LLC1285 Liberty St Se, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 585-2022
Hospital Affiliations
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I found the experience great I have a medical background so that helps.For anyone else he needs to be a little more personable and spend more time with the patient explaining the procedure and any questions the patient has.
About Dr. Chad Bingham, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255436168
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia Uni
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Dartmouth College
- Utah State University
- Ophthalmology
