Overview of Dr. Chad Bingham, MD

Dr. Chad Bingham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Bingham works at Eye Care Physicians & Surgeons in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Ectropion of Eyelid and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.