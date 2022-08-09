Dr. Chad Blackburn, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Blackburn, DDS
Overview
Dr. Chad Blackburn, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Blackburn works at
Locations
104th Family Dental1144 SW 104th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73139 Directions (405) 289-4337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He's very nice I like this Dintest a lot more than all the other one because he treated me like everyone else even though I have a tbi turmeric brain injeray
About Dr. Chad Blackburn, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
