Overview

Dr. Chad Braden, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plaquemine, LA. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Braden works at Ochsner Medical Complex - Iberville in Plaquemine, LA with other offices in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.