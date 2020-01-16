See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Chad Burgoyne, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Chad Burgoyne, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chad Burgoyne, MD

Dr. Chad Burgoyne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Burgoyne works at The Spine & Orthopedic Center in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Santa Maria, CA and Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Timothy Rearick, MD
Dr. Timothy Rearick, MD
4.8 (66)
View Profile
Dr. Kimberley Caputo, MD
Dr. Kimberley Caputo, MD
3.4 (65)
View Profile
Dr. David Feingold, MD
Dr. David Feingold, MD
2.5 (17)
View Profile

Dr. Burgoyne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Barbara
    401 E Carrillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 563-3307
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Santa Maria
    326 W Main St, Santa Maria, CA 93458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 925-9997
  3. 3
    Sansum Orthopedic Clinic
    4151 Foothill Rd Bldg A, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 681-7584
  4. 4
    The Spine and Orthopedic Center
    640 S B St, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 925-9997
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Knee Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Burgoyne?

    Jan 16, 2020
    Absolutely. Professional, knowledgeable and caring.
    Victoria Webb in Santa Barbara, CA — Jan 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chad Burgoyne, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Chad Burgoyne, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Burgoyne to family and friends

    Dr. Burgoyne's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Burgoyne

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Chad Burgoyne, MD.

    About Dr. Chad Burgoyne, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508052333
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • West Coast Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Carolina
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Burgoyne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgoyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burgoyne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burgoyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burgoyne has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burgoyne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Burgoyne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burgoyne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burgoyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burgoyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Chad Burgoyne, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.