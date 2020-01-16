Dr. Chad Burgoyne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burgoyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Burgoyne, MD
Dr. Chad Burgoyne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Burgoyne's Office Locations
Santa Barbara401 E Carrillo St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 563-3307Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Santa Maria326 W Main St, Santa Maria, CA 93458 Directions (805) 925-9997
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic4151 Foothill Rd Bldg A, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-7584
The Spine and Orthopedic Center640 S B St, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 925-9997Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Absolutely. Professional, knowledgeable and caring.
About Dr. Chad Burgoyne, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- West Coast Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina
- University of South Carolina
Dr. Burgoyne speaks Spanish.
