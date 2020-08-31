Overview

Dr. Chad Charapata, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Charapata works at Lifestyle Medicine at Galen in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.