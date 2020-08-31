Dr. Chad Charapata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charapata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Charapata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Charapata, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Dr. Charapata works at
Locations
Lifestyle Medicine at Galen2200 E 3rd St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 497-5363Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Galen Gastroenterology1651 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 102, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 308-0390
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Chad Charapata to my friends and family due to the excellent care he has given me. When I began having issues, he immediately ordered tests to be done ASAP. He was so kind and caring. He found the issue and made the diagnosis without delay. He makes sure that I understand everything involved in my care and tests that I have regularly. He is prompt and doesn't waste time at appointments, but gives me opportunity to ask questions and tell of any concerns that I have. I am greatly appreciative of the care I receive from Dr. Charapata.
About Dr. Chad Charapata, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1972567592
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Charapata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charapata accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Charapata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Charapata works at
Dr. Charapata has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Charapata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charapata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charapata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.