Overview of Dr. Chad Cherington, MD

Dr. Chad Cherington, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center and Banner Payson Medical Center.



Dr. Cherington works at Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.