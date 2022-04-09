Dr. Chad Cherington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Cherington, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chad Cherington, MD
Dr. Chad Cherington, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center and Banner Payson Medical Center.
Dr. Cherington's Office Locations
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers1432 S Dobson Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 969-3637Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Payson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been so impressed with Dr. Cherington since meeting him in September of 2021 after finding out I had Sarcoma. He is continuously researching and educating himself as well as his patients, and I find that so important in such a rapidly changing medical field. He has wonderful bedside manner and I never feel rushed when I'm asking all of my questions. However, I think my favorite thing is that he encourages healthy plant-based eating along with suggesting natural supplements and remedies for whole body healing from within. I am still in treatment but have confidence he can help me overcome this horrible illness taking over my body.
About Dr. Chad Cherington, MD
- Hematology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285952390
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Arizona State University
- Hematology, Hematology & Oncology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Cherington speaks Spanish.
