Dr. Chad Cherington, MD

Hematology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chad Cherington, MD

Dr. Chad Cherington, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center and Banner Payson Medical Center.

Dr. Cherington works at Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Cherington's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers
    1432 S Dobson Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 969-3637
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Banner Payson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Secondary Malignancies
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altec
    • Ameriben
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Medical Security
    • American Republic
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • AZ Health Concepts
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Concepts
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Cofinity
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • Compusys
    • Concentra
    • Conseco
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • EBMS
    • El Paso First Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Healthcare Connect
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Integra Physician Network
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Marsh Affinity Group Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MedPartners
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Pinal/Gila LTC
    • Prime Health Imaging
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Private Small Business Insurance
    • Prudential
    • Pyramid Life
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Sierra Choice
    • Sliding Scale
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Unum
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Worker's Compensation
    • WPS Health Insurance
    • Yavapai Long Term Care
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 09, 2022
    I have been so impressed with Dr. Cherington since meeting him in September of 2021 after finding out I had Sarcoma. He is continuously researching and educating himself as well as his patients, and I find that so important in such a rapidly changing medical field. He has wonderful bedside manner and I never feel rushed when I'm asking all of my questions. However, I think my favorite thing is that he encourages healthy plant-based eating along with suggesting natural supplements and remedies for whole body healing from within. I am still in treatment but have confidence he can help me overcome this horrible illness taking over my body.
    Becka — Apr 09, 2022
    About Dr. Chad Cherington, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285952390
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Arizona
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Hematology & Oncology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Cherington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cherington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cherington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cherington works at Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Cherington’s profile.

    Dr. Cherington has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherington. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

