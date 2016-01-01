Dr. Chad Christopherson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christopherson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Christopherson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chad Christopherson, MD
Dr. Chad Christopherson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center and Methodist Heart Hospital.
Dr. Christopherson works at
Dr. Christopherson's Office Locations
-
1
Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Barlite7390 Barlite Blvd Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 571-7179
-
2
Methodist Physicians RiverCity CardioVascular - Downtown North Second Floor1200 Brooklyn Ave Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 756-9145
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christopherson?
About Dr. Chad Christopherson, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1154305365
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- University of South Dakota School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christopherson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopherson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christopherson works at
Dr. Christopherson has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christopherson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Christopherson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christopherson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christopherson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christopherson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.