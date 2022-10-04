Dr. Chad Clause, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clause is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Clause, DPM
Dr. Chad Clause, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Clause's Office Locations
Clear Lake Specialties600 N Kobayashi Ste 308, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 417-4861Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good personality. Friendly staff. Listens to your concerns and treats you with the upmost courtesy. Highly recommend. Very satisfied.
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1861597668
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Clause has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clause accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Clause. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clause.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clause, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clause appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.