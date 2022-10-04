Overview of Dr. Chad Clause, DPM

Dr. Chad Clause, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Clause works at CLS Health | Webster Foot & Ankle Clinic in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.