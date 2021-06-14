Overview of Dr. Chad Cooper, DPM

Dr. Chad Cooper, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center.



Dr. Cooper works at Cumberland Foot and Ankle Clinics, Richmond, KY in Somerset, KY with other offices in London, KY and Mount Vernon, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.