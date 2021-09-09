Dr. Chad Copper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Copper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Copper, MD
Overview of Dr. Chad Copper, MD
Dr. Chad Copper, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Copper works at
Dr. Copper's Office Locations
Northeast Georgia Medical Center743 Spring St NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 536-2323
Longstreet Clinic725 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 536-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Experience could not have been any better. Dr. Copper fully explained the procedure for hernia using the Da Vinci robot. Recovery was much easier than anticipated. No pain medication was needed. I would highly recommend Dr. Copper.
About Dr. Chad Copper, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1205816212
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Copper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Copper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Copper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Copper has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Copper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Copper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Copper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Copper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Copper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.