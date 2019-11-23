Dr. Chad Cornish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Cornish, MD
Overview
Dr. Chad Cornish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Burnt Hills, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Cornish works at
Locations
Saratoga-schenectady Gastroenterology848 State Route 50, Burnt Hills, NY 12027 Directions (518) 831-1500
Saratoga Schenectady Gastroenterology Associates P.c.1201 Nott St Ste 207, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 831-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a colonoscopy at Saratoga Gastroenterology in Burnt Hills. GreAt experience. Caring, professional nurses and anesthetist. Dr Chad Corning is excellent in his field and provided excellent treatment. Thank You! ;)
About Dr. Chad Cornish, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1396989869
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cornish has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cornish has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cornish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.