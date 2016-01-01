Overview of Dr. Chad Deal, MD

Dr. Chad Deal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Calhoun, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Deal works at Southern Surgical Arts in Calhoun, GA with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

