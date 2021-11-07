See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Covington, LA
Dr. Chad Domangue, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (500)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chad Domangue, MD

Dr. Chad Domangue, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center.

Dr. Domangue works at Cypress Pointe Pain Management, Covington, LA in Covington, LA with other offices in Hammond, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Domangue's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cypress Pointe Pain Management
    76 Starbrush Cir, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 892-8934
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cypress Pointe Pain Management
    19065 Dr John Lambert Dr Ste 2000, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 892-8934
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:30am
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AVALA Hospital
  • Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
  • North Oaks Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 500 ratings
    Patient Ratings (500)
    5 Star
    (456)
    4 Star
    (21)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chad Domangue, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629286646
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University Of South Carolina In Charleston
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Domangue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domangue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Domangue has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Domangue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    500 patients have reviewed Dr. Domangue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domangue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domangue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domangue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

