Dr. Chad Dunkle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfield Township, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Fort Hamilton Hughes Memorial Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital and Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital.



Dr. Dunkle works at Oxford Obstetrics & Gynecology At Bethesda Butler Hospital in Fairfield Township, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.