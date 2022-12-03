Overview

Dr. Chad Faber, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Faber works at SHMG Internal Medicine & Family Medicine - Holland in Holland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.