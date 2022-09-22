Overview

Dr. Chad Farley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Payson, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Castleview Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Farley works at Rock Creek Neurosurgery in Payson, UT with other offices in American Fork, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.