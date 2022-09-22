Dr. Chad Farley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Farley, MD
Overview
Dr. Chad Farley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Payson, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Castleview Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Locations
Rock Creek Neurosurgery15 S 1000 E Ste 225, Payson, UT 84651 Directions (435) 264-5820
Rock Creek Neurosurgery1248 E 90 N Ste 203, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (435) 264-5819Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Castleview Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EBMS
- EMI Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Choice Insurance
- Select Med
- SelectCare
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had surgery and Dr. Farley and the staff made the process easy and comfortable. We would definitely recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Chad Farley, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1053500314
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- U Cincinnati/Mayfield Clin
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Neurosurgery
