Dr. Chad Farley, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Chad Farley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Payson, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Castleview Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.

Dr. Farley works at Rock Creek Neurosurgery in Payson, UT with other offices in American Fork, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rock Creek Neurosurgery
    15 S 1000 E Ste 225, Payson, UT 84651 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5820
  2. 2
    Rock Creek Neurosurgery
    1248 E 90 N Ste 203, American Fork, UT 84003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5819
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Mountain View Hospital
  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital
  • Castleview Hospital
  • Sevier Valley Hospital
  • Utah Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • EBMS
    • EMI Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Select Choice Insurance
    • Select Med
    • SelectCare
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 22, 2022
    My husband had surgery and Dr. Farley and the staff made the process easy and comfortable. We would definitely recommend him to anyone!
    — Sep 22, 2022
    About Dr. Chad Farley, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053500314
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Cincinnati/Mayfield Clin
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Farley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farley has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Farley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

