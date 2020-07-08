Dr. Chad Farley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Farley, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chad Farley, DPM
Dr. Chad Farley, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Barry School of Graduate Medical Sciences and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farley's Office Locations
- 1 15214 Canyon Rd E # 6901, Puyallup, WA 98375 Directions
Franciscan Surgical Associates - Lakewood11307 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 220, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions
Franciscan Physical Therapy At Franciscan Medical Pavilion - Bonney Lake9230 Sky Island Dr E # 22, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's such a kind caring doctor and has made me feel so comfortable when I see him.
About Dr. Chad Farley, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1396820536
Education & Certifications
- Miami Heart Institute: Miami Beach
- Barry School of Graduate Medical Sciences
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Hospital
