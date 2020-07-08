Overview of Dr. Chad Farley, DPM

Dr. Chad Farley, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Barry School of Graduate Medical Sciences and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.