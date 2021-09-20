Dr. Fortun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chad Fortun, MD
Overview of Dr. Chad Fortun, MD
Dr. Chad Fortun, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Columbus Regional Healthcare System and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fortun works at
Dr. Fortun's Office Locations
Wilmington Health Cardiology1202 Medical Center Dr Fl 1, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 341-3400
Wilmington Office1717 Shipyard Blvd Ste 350, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 799-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Regional Healthcare System
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From start to end, a great experience. Yolanda made my appointment. Friendly and caring while making the appointment. The team in X-Ray met me in the hall and escorted to the office where there was no wait. Very friendly and efficient. After the X-Ray, Deb met me in the waiting room and escorted me to Dr. Fortun's office. Deb was very friendly and fun to talk with while waiting for the doctor. Dr. Fortun was terrific. He gave me treatment options and walked me through each of them. After choosing a home based exercise program, Brandon came in and showed me how to do the shoulder exercises. Terrific team!
About Dr. Chad Fortun, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1619119252
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fortun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fortun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fortun works at
Dr. Fortun has seen patients for Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fortun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fortun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fortun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fortun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.