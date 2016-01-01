Dr. Chad Fuller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Fuller, MD
Overview
Dr. Chad Fuller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean - St. Maarten and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Medical Clinic at Peach1250 Peach St Ste A, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chad Fuller, MD
- Family Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1679062632
Education & Certifications
- Ascension Providence, Southfield, MI
- American University of the Caribbean - St. Maarten
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
