Overview of Dr. Chad Glenn, MD

Dr. Chad Glenn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Glenn works at NYU LANGONE MEDICAL CENTER in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak), Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.