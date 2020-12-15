Dr. Chad Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Greer, MD
Dr. Chad Greer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Wake Orthopaedics10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 110, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 232-5020
Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic - North Raleigh10880 Durant Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 863-6808Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
He is the only one who does the injections for my arthritis that last
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- AnMed Health
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- Clemson University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.