Dr. Chad Greer, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (19)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chad Greer, MD

Dr. Chad Greer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Dr. Greer works at Wake Orthopaedics in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greer's Office Locations

    Wake Orthopaedics
    10010 Falls of Neuse Rd Ste 110, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 232-5020
    Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic - North Raleigh
    10880 Durant Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 863-6808
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wakemed Cary Hospital
  • WakeMed Raleigh Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bunion
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Concussion
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Disease
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
Hypertension
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Diseases
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Musculoskeletal Injuries
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Puncture Aspiration
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Runner's Knee
Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Ultrasound-Guided Injection
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Chad Greer, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063629392
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • AnMed Health
    Residency
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Clemson University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Greer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

