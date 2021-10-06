Dr. Chad Hagen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Hagen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chad Hagen, MD
Dr. Chad Hagen, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.
Dr. Hagen works at
Dr. Hagen's Office Locations
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-6066Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kootenai Clinic Sleep Medicine700 W Ironwood Dr Ste 258, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-6877
Hospital Affiliations
- Kootenai Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hagen haas been attentive and willing to answer the many questions that I pose to him. I would definitely recommend Dr Hagen to anyone.
About Dr. Chad Hagen, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1962627265
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- Oregon Health And Science University
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University of Washington
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagen.
