Overview of Dr. Chad Hagen, MD

Dr. Chad Hagen, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.



Dr. Hagen works at OHSU Sleep Disorders Program in Portland, OR with other offices in Coeur D Alene, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.