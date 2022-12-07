Overview of Dr. Chad Hanson, MD

Dr. Chad Hanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Hanson works at Southern Hill Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.