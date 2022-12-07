Dr. Chad Hanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Hanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chad Hanson, MD
Dr. Chad Hanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Hanson works at
Dr. Hanson's Office Locations
Southern Hill Hospital & Medical Center9300 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 731-1616
KE Medical Group8205 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 724-8888
Desert Orthopaedic Center Ltd2930 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 263-9082Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Desert Orthopaedic Center-desert2800 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 731-1616Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hanson is an expert with knee issues like mine. I am a ski instructor with 40 years in th business and the lack of cartilage to prove it. Dr. Hanson was able immediately to identify with precision the cause of my symptoms and to start a long-delayed course of treatment. He and his staff went out of their way to get my regimen started at the earliest possible moment. The out of pocket expenses were roughly half of what they would have been with at least one other similarly situated provider. The support staff were 110% professional, and all projected an attitude of care and trying to “get it right” rather than to “get it done” This team has my greatest confidence, highest possible endorsement, and gratitude to the nth degree.
About Dr. Chad Hanson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Steadman Clinic
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University Of Nebraska Omaha
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanson has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanson speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
148 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.