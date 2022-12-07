See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Chad Hanson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (148)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chad Hanson, MD

Dr. Chad Hanson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Hanson works at Southern Hill Hospital & Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hanson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Hill Hospital & Medical Center
    9300 W Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 731-1616
  2. 2
    KE Medical Group
    8205 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 724-8888
  3. 3
    Desert Orthopaedic Center Ltd
    2930 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 263-9082
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Desert Orthopaedic Center-desert
    2800 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 731-1616
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 148 ratings
    Patient Ratings (148)
    5 Star
    (135)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. Hanson is an expert with knee issues like mine. I am a ski instructor with 40 years in th business and the lack of cartilage to prove it. Dr. Hanson was able immediately to identify with precision the cause of my symptoms and to start a long-delayed course of treatment. He and his staff went out of their way to get my regimen started at the earliest possible moment. The out of pocket expenses were roughly half of what they would have been with at least one other similarly situated provider. The support staff were 110% professional, and all projected an attitude of care and trying to “get it right” rather than to “get it done” This team has my greatest confidence, highest possible endorsement, and gratitude to the nth degree.
    TJM — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chad Hanson, MD
    About Dr. Chad Hanson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659583375
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Steadman Clinic
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraska Omaha
    Undergraduate School

