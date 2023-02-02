Overview of Dr. Chad Harbour, MD

Dr. Chad Harbour, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Harbour works at Providence Medical Group in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.