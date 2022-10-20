See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Chad Heng, MD

Pain Management
5.0 (23)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Chad Heng, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Heng works at Interventional Pain Doctors - Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in La Canada Flintridge, CA, Long Beach, CA, Los Angeles, CA and Westlake Village, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Pain Doctors - Beverly Hills
    8929 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 329-7622
  2. 2
    Interventional Pain Doctors - La Canada Flintridge
    1113 Foothill Blvd Ste A, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 587-2896
  3. 3
    Interventional Pain Doctors - Long Beach
    200 W Wardlow Rd, Long Beach, CA 90807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (747) 577-8932
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Interventional Pain Doctors - Los Angeles
    8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 452-3351
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Interventional Pain Doctors - Westlake Village
    32144 Agoura Rd Ste 200, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 304-9401
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2022
    he was willing to listen all my concerns and questions. and well explaining procedures.
    Anonymous A. — Oct 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Chad Heng, MD
    About Dr. Chad Heng, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790063964
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    • USC
    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Heng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heng works at Interventional Pain Doctors - Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in La Canada Flintridge, CA, Long Beach, CA, Los Angeles, CA and Westlake Village, CA. View the full addresses on Dr. Heng’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Heng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

