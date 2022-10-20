Dr. Chad Heng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Heng, MD
Dr. Chad Heng, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Interventional Pain Doctors - Beverly Hills8929 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (323) 329-7622
Interventional Pain Doctors - La Canada Flintridge1113 Foothill Blvd Ste A, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011 Directions (424) 587-2896
Interventional Pain Doctors - Long Beach200 W Wardlow Rd, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (747) 577-8932Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Interventional Pain Doctors - Los Angeles8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (657) 452-3351Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Interventional Pain Doctors - Westlake Village32144 Agoura Rd Ste 200, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (818) 304-9401
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
he was willing to listen all my concerns and questions. and well explaining procedures.
About Dr. Chad Heng, MD
- Pain Management
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1790063964
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- USC
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Heng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heng accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Heng using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Heng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Heng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.