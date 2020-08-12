See All Dermatologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Chad Hivnor, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chad Hivnor, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.

Dr. Hivnor works at Dermatology Associates of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of San Antonio
    18540 Sigma Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 490-4661
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic & Spine Institute
    21 Spurs Ln Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 438-9355

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Chad Hivnor, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477544476
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wilford Hall Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Hivnor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hivnor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hivnor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hivnor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hivnor works at Dermatology Associates of San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hivnor’s profile.

    Dr. Hivnor has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hivnor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hivnor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hivnor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hivnor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hivnor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

