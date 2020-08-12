Dr. Chad Hivnor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hivnor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Hivnor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Hivnor, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of San Antonio18540 Sigma Rd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 490-4661Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopaedic & Spine Institute21 Spurs Ln Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 438-9355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable and friendly; takes time to explain treatment options and how they work.
About Dr. Chad Hivnor, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Wilford Hall Med Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Dr. Hivnor works at
