Overview of Dr. Chad Hummel, MD

Dr. Chad Hummel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.



Dr. Hummel works at The Eye Institute Of West Florida in Largo, FL with other offices in Plainview, NY and Massapequa, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Dry Eyes and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.