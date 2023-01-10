Dr. Chad Hummel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hummel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Hummel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chad Hummel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
Largo Ambulatory Surgery Center148 13th St SW, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 581-8706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lopinto Eye Associates732 Old Country Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 822-3911
Massapequa649 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 798-1411
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- GENERAL
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
I finally found a great doctor and then he moved. He did both of my cataracts on both eyes. My eye sight is now 20/20. If ever I need additional surgery . I will fly down to Florida to have him do it. Dr Hummel come back to Massapequa please !!!
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1770877284
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hummel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hummel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hummel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hummel has seen patients for Farsightedness, Dry Eyes and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hummel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hummel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hummel.
