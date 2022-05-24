Dr. Chad Huston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Huston, MD
Overview of Dr. Chad Huston, MD
Dr. Chad Huston, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huston's Office Locations
- 1 415 N 9TH ST, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-5117
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huston has always taken time to answer my questions and ensured my concerns were addressed. 10/10
About Dr. Chad Huston, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1477534428
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huston has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Huston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huston.
