Dr. Chad Johnson, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (7)
Map Pin Small Tulsa, OK
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chad Johnson, MD

Dr. Chad Johnson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Johnson works at Warren Clinic Breast Surgery Specialists in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Clinic Breast Surgery Specialists
    6475 S Yale Ave Ste 400, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 502-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • OSMA Health
    • Preferred Community Choice
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 18, 2020
    Always very friendly explains things in great detail will take as much time is needed to answer your questions and explain things. He himself returned messages not his staff. He did tell him practice on me I’m just getting ready to do bilateral mastectomy‘s and does a fantastic job. Highly recommend him
    Jennifer L Tapper — Nov 18, 2020
    About Dr. Chad Johnson, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992997399
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Warren Clinic Breast Surgery Specialists in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

