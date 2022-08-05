See All Dermatologists in Narrows, VA
Dr. Chad Johnston, DO

Dermatology
4.4 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chad Johnston, DO is a Dermatologist in Narrows, VA. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery and Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Johnston works at River Ridge Dermatology in Narrows, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA and Blacksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Boil, Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    River Ridge Dermatology
    2829 Virginia Ave, Narrows, VA 24124 (540) 210-3555
    River Ridge Dermatology
    3825 Electric Rd Ste C, Roanoke, VA 24018 (540) 210-3563
    River Ridge Dermatology - Blacksburg
    3708 S Main St Ste G, Blacksburg, VA 24060 (540) 569-9668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
  Carilion New River Valley Medical Center

Boil
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
  View other providers who treat Boil
Biopsy
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Impetigo
Ringworm
Rosacea
Scabies
    AARP
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Beech Street (Multiplan)
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health
    MultiPlan
    Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 05, 2022
    Dr. Johnston is highly recommended by my husband and myself. My husband had a procedure done by Dr. Johnston. He has the utmost knowledge, skill, personality, compassion, of any doctor we have been associated with. He and his entire staff is to be commended for their extraordinary care and professionalism. Would definitely recommend Dr Chad Johnston.
    About Dr. Chad Johnston, DO

    Specialties
    Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1962441212
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University Of West Virginia
    Residency
    University Of West Virginia
    Internship
    West Virginia School Of Osteopathic Med|West Virginia University
    Medical Education
    WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Johnston, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Boil, Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

