Dr. Chad Johnston, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Johnston, DO is a Dermatologist in Narrows, VA. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery and Carilion New River Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Johnston works at
Locations
River Ridge Dermatology2829 Virginia Ave, Narrows, VA 24124 Directions (540) 210-3555
River Ridge Dermatology3825 Electric Rd Ste C, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 210-3563
River Ridge Dermatology - Blacksburg3708 S Main St Ste G, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 569-9668
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnston?
Dr. Johnston is highly recommended by my husband and myself. My husband had a procedure done by Dr. Johnston. He has the utmost knowledge, skill, personality, compassion, of any doctor we have been associated with. He and his entire staff is to be commended for their extraordinary care and professionalism. Would definitely recommend Dr Chad Johnston.
About Dr. Chad Johnston, DO
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1962441212
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Boil, Excision of Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnston speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
