Dr. Chad Kauffman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kauffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Kauffman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chad Kauffman, DO
Dr. Chad Kauffman, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.
Dr. Kauffman works at
Dr. Kauffman's Office Locations
-
1
Community Eye Care of Indiana Inc1400 N Ritter Ave Ste 281, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 594-9410
-
2
Kauffman Eye Care1821 N Shadeland Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 870-1581
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kauffman?
Back in December 2019 I had a sudden vision problem in one eye. As normal it was the start of a weekend. Doctor took me on short notice and found a detached retina. He got me referred to a specialist and the condition was quickly repaired. Without this I could have lost my precious sight.
About Dr. Chad Kauffman, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1568581155
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
- Goshen College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kauffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kauffman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kauffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kauffman works at
Dr. Kauffman has seen patients for Astigmatism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kauffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kauffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kauffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kauffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kauffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.