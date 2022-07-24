Dr. Chad Kawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Kawa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Kawa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, American Fork Hospital, Sevier Valley Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Kawa works at
Locations
Revere Health - Provo - Gastroenterology1055 N 500 W Ste 100, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 264-5871
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Sevier Valley Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Kawa's for several years now. He has always been very competent, caring and professional. I would go to no one else for his specialty.
About Dr. Chad Kawa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1962654681
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kawa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kawa works at
Dr. Kawa has seen patients for Gallstones, Pancreatitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawa.
