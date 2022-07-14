See All Podiatrists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Chad Knight, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chad Knight, DPM

Dr. Chad Knight, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Podiatry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from DR. WILLIAM M. SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AT ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Knight works at Foot & Ankle Center of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Knight's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oklahoma City Office
    609 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 418-2676
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Integris Health Edmond
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 14, 2022
    DR CHAD KNIGHT IS THE MOST THOUGHTFUL AND EXPLAINS EVERY THING IN PLAIN EASY STEP BY STEP PROCEDURES. WITH A SMILE ??????????
    LARRY RUSSELL — Jul 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chad Knight, DPM
    About Dr. Chad Knight, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174057624
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oklahoma City
    Internship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Medical Education
    • DR. WILLIAM M. SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AT ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • Biomedical Sciences from the University of Oklahoma
