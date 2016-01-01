Dr. Chad Kritzberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kritzberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Kritzberger, MD
Overview of Dr. Chad Kritzberger, MD
Dr. Chad Kritzberger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Dr. Kritzberger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kritzberger's Office Locations
-
1
Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center2509 County Highway I, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 Directions (715) 723-9138
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kritzberger?
About Dr. Chad Kritzberger, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1962798231
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kritzberger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kritzberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kritzberger works at
Dr. Kritzberger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kritzberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kritzberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kritzberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.