Dr. Chad Laurich, DPM
Overview of Dr. Chad Laurich, DPM
Dr. Chad Laurich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX.
Dr. Laurich works at
Dr. Laurich's Office Locations
Nacogdoches Podiatry Pllc618 N University Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75961 Directions (936) 569-7460
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very happy with this doctor. He solved several problems I had with ulcerated toes. He is a very nice guy and makes me feel well cared for. He brings some new techniques to foot care and can solve many problems in the office. I highly recommend him for your foot care needs.
About Dr. Chad Laurich, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1881949352
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laurich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laurich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laurich has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laurich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laurich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laurich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laurich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laurich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.