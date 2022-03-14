See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Scott Depot, WV
Dr. Chad Lavender, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (18)
Map Pin Small Scott Depot, WV
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chad Lavender, MD

Dr. Chad Lavender, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scott Depot, WV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Lavender works at Marshall Orthopaedic Surgery in Scott Depot, WV with other offices in Huntington, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lavender's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Marshall Pediatrics
    300 Corporate Ctr Dr # 1, Scott Depot, WV 25560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 691-6800
  2. 2
    Marshall Orthopaedics
    1600 Medical Center Dr, Huntington, WV 25701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 691-6710
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cabell Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
ACL Surgery
Meniscus Surgery
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
ACL Surgery

Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 14, 2022
    Very knowledgeable and great bedside manner.
    John Dent — Mar 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Chad Lavender, MD
    About Dr. Chad Lavender, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1932360955
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopaedic Research of Virginia
    • MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
    • MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
    • WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Lavender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lavender has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lavender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavender.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

