Dr. Chad Lawrence, DPM
Overview of Dr. Chad Lawrence, DPM
Dr. Chad Lawrence, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence's Office Locations
- 1 105 W Stone Dr Ste 4B, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 578-1570
- 2 2033 Meadowview Ln, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 857-2260
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Finding doctors to work with diabetic foot conditions can be challenging. If you need a brace of any kind recommendation for diabetic shoes and inserts or just a nail trim Dr Lawrence is your man.
About Dr. Chad Lawrence, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1740617067
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Lawrence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lawrence has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Achilles Tendinitis, and more.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.