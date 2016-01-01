See All Psychiatrists in Houston, TX
Dr. Chad Lemaire, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chad Lemaire, MD

Dr. Chad Lemaire, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Lemaire works at Legacy Community Health Services in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lemaire's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Community Health-montrose
    1415 California St, Houston, TX 77006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 351-7360
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Personality Disorders
Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Tobacco Use Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction
Cognitive Function Testing
Conduct Disorder
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Impulse Control Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Somatoform Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Chad Lemaire, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235392432
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad Lemaire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemaire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lemaire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lemaire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lemaire works at Legacy Community Health Services in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lemaire’s profile.

    Dr. Lemaire has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemaire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemaire. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemaire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemaire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemaire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

