Offers telehealth
Dr. Chad Lemaire, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX.
Legacy Community Health-montrose1415 California St, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (713) 351-7360Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1235392432
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemaire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemaire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemaire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemaire has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemaire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lemaire speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemaire. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemaire.
