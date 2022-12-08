Dr. Chad Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chad Long, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chad Long, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Long works at
Locations
Seton Heart Institute Cedar Park1401 Medical Pkwy Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 244-2273
Austin Gastroenterology7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 1300, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 244-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Recently, I've to to postpone check-up with Dr. Long because of other, more pressing, medical difficulties. He was very accommodating about canceling and rescheduling appointments, and finally setting up telemedicine visits. Displayed good understanding of my problems (outside his specialty), and took them into account in providing his care.
About Dr. Chad Long, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1801865142
Education & Certifications
- U C S F Medical Center
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Long has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Long accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Long has seen patients for Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
