Overview

Dr. Chad Long, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Long works at Seton Heart Institute Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.