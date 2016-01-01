Overview of Dr. Chad Martins, MD

Dr. Chad Martins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Northeast Ohio Medical University and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center and The George Washington University Hospital.



Dr. Martins works at Memorial Health Physicians Adult Primary Care - Lexington Avenue in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.