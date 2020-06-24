Dr. McDuffie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chad McDuffie
Overview of Dr. Chad McDuffie
Dr. Chad McDuffie is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial.
Dr. McDuffie works at
Dr. McDuffie's Office Locations
-
1
ENT Assocs Tex4401 Coit Rd Ste 411, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 731-7654
-
2
Wellness Framily Health Center6717 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 140, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 731-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McDuffie?
Dr. McDuffie explains everything very thoroughly and the results on my son’s Balloon Sinuplasty are fantastic for his breathing!
About Dr. Chad McDuffie
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1851341085
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Sciences Center Shreveport
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDuffie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDuffie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDuffie works at
Dr. McDuffie has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDuffie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. McDuffie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDuffie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDuffie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDuffie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.