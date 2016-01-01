See All Vascular Surgeons in Suffolk, VA
Dr. Chad McKenzie, DO

Vascular Surgery
3.2 (4)
Map Pin Small Suffolk, VA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Chad McKenzie, DO

Dr. Chad McKenzie, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.

Dr. McKenzie works at Bon Secours Vein and Vascular Specialists in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McKenzie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bon Secours Vein and Vascular Specialists
    5818 Harbour View Blvd Ste 240, Suffolk, VA 23435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 397-2383
  2. 2
    Commonwealth Vascular Institute
    1520 Breezeport Way Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 539-7824
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Abdominal Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stripping of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Chad McKenzie, DO

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114925500
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Vascular Institute
    Residency
    • Lincoln Hospital Trauma Center
    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chad McKenzie, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKenzie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKenzie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKenzie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKenzie works at Bon Secours Vein and Vascular Specialists in Suffolk, VA. View the full address on Dr. McKenzie’s profile.

    Dr. McKenzie has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKenzie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. McKenzie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKenzie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKenzie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKenzie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

