Dr. Chad McKenzie, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Chad McKenzie, DO
Dr. Chad McKenzie, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Dr. McKenzie's Office Locations
Bon Secours Vein and Vascular Specialists5818 Harbour View Blvd Ste 240, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 397-2383
Commonwealth Vascular Institute1520 Breezeport Way Ste 100, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 539-7824Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chad McKenzie, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1114925500
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Vascular Institute
- Lincoln Hospital Trauma Center
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
