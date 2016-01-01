See All Neurologists in Goleta, CA
Dr. Chad Miller, MD

Neurocritical Care
1.0 (2)
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Chad Miller, MD

Dr. Chad Miller, MD is a Neurocritical Care Specialist in Goleta, CA. They specialize in Neurocritical Care, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurocritical Care. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at TelaDoc in Goleta, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TelaDoc
    7402 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 221-3876

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Cerebrovascular Disease

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chad Miller, MD

    • Neurocritical Care
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1467477901
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
    • Neurocritical Care
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.